Participants who took part in this year's Rampage Run at The Jungle.

Pictures from Saturday’s gut busting Rampage Run at The Jungle near Moneymore

More than 50 gut busting natural and man made obstacles were conquered, along with lashings of mud and various terrains navigated at The Jungle's Rampage Run, near Moneymore, over the weekend.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 9th May 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:24 BST

For every participant who took part in the Rampage Run - open to adults, teenagers and kids - The Jungle donated a portion of their entry fee to The Hub in Cookstown.

Eager participants had a range of distances from 2Km to 5Km to choose from and parents were allowed to run alongside their kids.

Competitors get to grips with the obstacle course.

1. Pulled through the tyres!

Competitors get to grips with the obstacle course. Photo: Contributed

Enjoying the gut busting challenge!

2. Chest deep in muddy water

Enjoying the gut busting challenge! Photo: Contributed

One brave competitor scales the heights during The Rampage run.

3. Scaling the heights during Rampage

One brave competitor scales the heights during The Rampage run. Photo: Contributed

The obstacles tested your all round fitness levels.

4. Climbing to the sky!

The obstacles tested your all round fitness levels. Photo: Contributed

