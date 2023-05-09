Pictures from Saturday’s gut busting Rampage Run at The Jungle near Moneymore
More than 50 gut busting natural and man made obstacles were conquered, along with lashings of mud and various terrains navigated at The Jungle's Rampage Run, near Moneymore, over the weekend.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 9th May 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:24 BST
For every participant who took part in the Rampage Run - open to adults, teenagers and kids - The Jungle donated a portion of their entry fee to The Hub in Cookstown.
Eager participants had a range of distances from 2Km to 5Km to choose from and parents were allowed to run alongside their kids.
Page 1 of 2