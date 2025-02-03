Pictures from the first veterans roadshow that took place in Co Tyrone

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:18 BST
More than 100 veterans and their families recently attended a roadshow in Cookstown.

It was the first roadshow hosted by Veterans Commissioner for Northern Irealnd, David Johnstone, and provided veterans with the "opportunity to inform, connect and engage".

Mr Johnstone said: “This was my first large-scale veteran event, bringing together veterans from the Mid Ulster area alongside organisations offering vital support, understanding, and compassion.

"The turnout was fantastic, with a real buzz in the air. Despite being newly appointed, I am proud to see how events like these, organised by the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner’s Office, truly make a difference.”

Mid Ulster District Council Veterans Champion, Councillor Eva Cahoon said: “I was delighted to welcome Commissioner Johnstone to Mid-Ulster as he began a new series of roadshows across Northern Ireland.

“It is clear that the Commissioner wants to engage with Veterans throughout the Country and has hit the ground running. I look forward to my continued work with the Commissioner and his team as they advocate for our Veterans and ensure their voices are heard. With over 20 organisations, the roadshow provided a brilliant opportunity to share information and connect.”

Vice Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Wesley Brown said: "It was a privilege to welcome the new Veterans Commissioner to Mid Ulster, and to hear his plans moving forward. It was good to see a wide variety of organisations represented offering many vital services, and I commend our Councils Veteran Champion, Cllr Eva Cahoon, for the sterling work she has undertaken since taking on this role.”

Vice-Chair Cllr Wesley Brown, Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone, Council Veterans Champion Cllr Eva Cahoon.

Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone speaking at the Cookstown Roadshow.

Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone speaking at the Cookstown Roadshow.

Mid Ulster District Council Veterans Champion, Cllr Eva Cahoon speaking at the Cookstown Roadshow.

Mid Ulster District Council Veterans Champion, Cllr Eva Cahoon speaking at the Cookstown Roadshow.

Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner Office and Commissioner David Johnstone.

Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner Office and Commissioner David Johnstone.

