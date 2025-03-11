Pictures from the sellout concert organised by Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown

The concert, partially funded by the Community Relations Council, was a sellout.

It was organised by UKA qualified tutor Naomi Mitchell, who dedicates her time effortlessly to the Sollus School of Highland Dancing Cookstown.

The Dance School began in September 2016 with 15 dancers. In 2024 there were 68 dancers enrolled.

As well as dancing at concerts and at charity events, they also have performed in the Maritime Festival and Halloween events in Londonderry, The Walled City Tattoo and local mini-Tattoos.

They love to perform – showing Ulster Scots heritage in the form of highland dance. The group also have dancers who take part in competitions both in Northern Ireland and Scotland and have won many overall winner trophies and medals.

Recently two dancers were placed 3rd and 5th in the Ulster Championships, as well as Pippa Coulter winning her Pre championship title.

1 . United in Harmony Young dancers from Sollus Highland School performing in The Burnavon. Photo: Supplied

2 . United in Harmony A fine performance was given by the Sollus Highland Dancers. Photo: Supplied

3 . United in Harmony Derryloran Boyne Defenders taking part in the concert at The Burnavon. Photo: Supplied