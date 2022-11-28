Pictures from the weekend’s Christmas festivities in Magherafelt town centre

Thousands of people attended this year’s Christmas festivities in Magherafelt over the weekend.

For the first time, Market Square hosted an Artisans Market, which was provided by the Lough Neagh Artisans Market team. The market offered many delights including fare from local farmers, fishing cooperatives, sweet makers, bakers and honey producers, as well as cookery demonstrations by Bronagh Duffin from BakeHouse NI. An array of arts and crafts producers were also on hand to tempt market goers with bespoke art pieces, crafts and gifts with a personal touch.

For the little ones, there were arts and crafts to take part in, and the chance to meet Santa in The Bridewell. Free face painting all weekend in the Bank of Ireland on Market Square proved as popular as always, and live entertainment was on offer over the weekend from local schools and music groups.

The main event was Santa’s arrival to switch on the Christmas lights with help from Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry, who also helped to launch the firework display which lit up the night skies above the town. This marked the start of the street party on Broad Street, the part of the proceedings which brought the switch on to a close on Saturday night.

1. Festive cheer in Magherafelt town centre The children's choir helped those attending on Saturday night to get into the Christmas mood. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Loud cheers when Santa arrived Santa with his helpers arriving in Magherafelt town centre on Saturday night. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Enjoying the festive atmosphere Some of those who attended this year’s Christmas Switch on and Christmas Market on Saturday night in Magherafelt. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Popular Christmas event All smiles at the Magherafelt Christmas Market over the weekend. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales