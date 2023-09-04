A former Draperstown family is hoping to raise £50,000 towards the provision of a garden room within the grounds of Foyle Hospice to commemorate their late parents.

The Harkins - Karen, Andy, Orla, Nuala and Cliona - have already raised almost £30,000 and have launched a JustGiving page in memory of their parents Dr Cyril and nurse Rita Harkin.

As part of the fundraising, Orla held a Salsa /Latin Festival Day at her home in Leeds at the end of June.

Some 180 friends and family attended. The sun shone and the food/bar were spectacular and the bands amazing , and they raised almost £29,000.

She said: "There is not a day that goes by without remembering them and appreciating how lucky we were to have them as parents.

If you would like to donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/orla-rhodes1?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=orla-rhodes1&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=3d58f5591a9b441a8f41eb5840d9c728

"They met in City and County hospital in Derry 65 years ago and spent the rest of their lives caring for others to the very end.Our eldest sister Dr Karen, works at the Foyle Hospice in Derry which relies solely on charitable donations.

"One project she is particularly keen for us to support is the provision of a garden room within the grounds of the hospice ,where children who are losing or have lost their parents can go for counselling and support.

"Raising the funds for this would be a fitting tribute to Mum and Dad , as our own family home in Draperstown (an amazing place ),was a refuge and sanctuary for so many over the years."

1 . Hospice garden room Posing for the camera at the fundraising Salsa/Latin Festival. Photo: Ciaran Clancy

2 . Hospice garden room A smile for the camera! Photo: Ciaran Clancy

3 . Hospice garden room Cheers from some of the guests enjoying the Salsa/Latin Festival to raise funds for a garden room at Foyle Hospice. Photo: Ciaran Clancy