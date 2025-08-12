Pictures of Mid Ulster's Highland dancers who picked up prizes at competitions in Ireland and Scotland

Pipa Coulter recently competed in the Ulster Confined Championship, in Londonderry, and against stiff competition, Pippa came out as the new Ulster Champion in her category 16 and 17 years.

This competition is confined to the top Premier dancers from across the Province of Uster.

Dance Tutor, Naomi Mitchell,, is delighted and proud as are all those involved in the group.

She said: "Pippa has worked so hard all year, and we are all very proud of her achievements. To come 2nd place in the Adult All Ireland Confined Championship the previous week, and to then go on and win this prestigious title in only her second year competing at this level is amazing."

Sarah Lennox competed in the Emerald Isle Pre-Championship and was successful in winning her Pre-Championship in her age category 14-16years.

The Moneymore girl has been dancing at Sollus Cookstown since 2019, with her very first Beginners competition in October 2021, after lockdown, now competing at Premier level since 2024, and loves competing both in UK and Scotland.

Naomi Mitchell added: "Where do I begin? To say that I am immensely proud of each and every dancer is an understatement. Each competition dancer continues to work hard, and it shows in the results. I also have to say that our dance school, Sollus HD Cookstown, is not always being about competing.

"We have many dancers who attend each and every week of classes to learn a new skill, for fun, for confidence, self-esteem, make new friends and to have the opportunity to showcase their talents at events in our community throughout the year. Each girl makes me a very proud dance teacher and affirms my passion to teach the art of Highland Dancing in the Mid-Ulster area, which wouldn't be possible without the continues support from the Ulster-Scots Agency.”

If anyone is interested in finding out any more information on classes commencing September 2025, contact Diane Mitchell on 07732 471378, and follow them on Facebook-@Sollus-HD Cookstown

The school, founded in 2001, has seen significant success in competitions and performances, including winning the European & Ulster Choreography Championship and having a dancer win an international championship.

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Highland dancers Dancers who took part in the Emerald Isle Championship. Photo: Supplied

Highland dancers Rebecca and Amy at Donegal Competition. Photo: Supplied