Pictures of Moneymore Young Farmers' Club enjoying themselves at county dinner dance in Limavady

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 12:09 GMT
Members of Moneymore Young Farmers' Club headed to the Roe Park Resort in Limavady for the annual Co Londonderry dinner dance.

Members enjoyed delicious food and fantastic entertainment while celebrating with awards.

It was a great night and everyone had fun dancing and enjoying each other's company.

Members of the Young Farmers Club moneymore pictured at the County Londonderry Group dinner dance.

1. A good night was had by all

Members of the Young Farmers Club moneymore pictured at the County Londonderry Group dinner dance. Photo: Supplied

Enjoying themselves at the County Londonderry Young Farmers Club annual dinner dance.

2. Great night enjoyed by all

Enjoying themselves at the County Londonderry Young Farmers Club annual dinner dance. Photo: Supplied

A smile for the camera from Leah Overend.

3. Award winner

A smile for the camera from Leah Overend. Photo: Supplied

Reanna Gillis and Sarah Biggar with their certificates at the annual Co Londonderry Group dinner dance.

4. Award winners

Reanna Gillis and Sarah Biggar with their certificates at the annual Co Londonderry Group dinner dance. Photo: Supplied

