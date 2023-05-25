Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Some of the advisers who took part in the successful Starfish project at the Glenavon House Hotel.Some of the advisers who took part in the successful Starfish project at the Glenavon House Hotel.
Some of the advisers who took part in the successful Starfish project at the Glenavon House Hotel.

Pictures: Over 27 agencies attend Starfish Wellbeing Fair in Cookstown

The Starfish project recently held a Wellbeing Fair in Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 25th May 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:37 BST

More than 27 agencies were represented, and the event was really well supported by the public who had the opportunity to learn more about the support agencies available to them in their local area.

Beginning in August 2020 and funded by the National Lottery, the Starfish project is a follow-on service which supports women who have been through the floating support service within Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

Based in Mid Ulster, it focuses on supporting women to reintegrate into the local community by helping them make connections with organisations, and support services within the area.

A spokesperson said: "It offers opportunities for these women to build on their confidence and self-esteem through activities like coffee mornings, courses and classes, many of which help develop skills which can then lead to training, volunteering or employment opportunities."

Should you need our help please ring 028 867 69300 during office hours or the 24 hour domestic and sexual violence helpline on 0808 802 1414.

One of the advisers at the Starfish project in Cookstown.

1. Advice on a range of subjects

One of the advisers at the Starfish project in Cookstown. Photo: Contributed

There was a good turnout for the Wellbeing event in Cookstown.

2. Wellbeing event in Cookstown

There was a good turnout for the Wellbeing event in Cookstown. Photo: Contributed

The Women's Aid stall at the Starfish project in Cookstown.

3. Help at hand

The Women's Aid stall at the Starfish project in Cookstown. Photo: Contributed

Help available at the Women's Aid stall in Cookstown.

4. Expert advice

Help available at the Women's Aid stall in Cookstown. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Mid UlsterNational Lottery