The Starfish project recently held a Wellbeing Fair in Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.

More than 27 agencies were represented, and the event was really well supported by the public who had the opportunity to learn more about the support agencies available to them in their local area.

Beginning in August 2020 and funded by the National Lottery, the Starfish project is a follow-on service which supports women who have been through the floating support service within Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

Based in Mid Ulster, it focuses on supporting women to reintegrate into the local community by helping them make connections with organisations, and support services within the area.

A spokesperson said: "It offers opportunities for these women to build on their confidence and self-esteem through activities like coffee mornings, courses and classes, many of which help develop skills which can then lead to training, volunteering or employment opportunities."

Should you need our help please ring 028 867 69300 during office hours or the 24 hour domestic and sexual violence helpline on 0808 802 1414.

