The area where the ancient remains were discovered by peat workers in October last year.

Pictures: Remains of what are believed to be a teenage boy dating back more than 2,000 years

The ancient remains of what are believed to be a teenage boy dating back to the time of Christ have been uncovered from bogland in Co Derry.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT

The Archaelogical unit with the PSNI say the remains at Newferry near Bellaghy carbon dated more than 2,000 years.

Workers carrying out peat extraction found the remains in October last year and alerted the police.

Dr Alastair Ruffell of Queen’s University, Belfast said: “To ensure the highest possible standards in forensic recovery of human remains were maintained, we conducted two phases of high-resolution ground penetrating radar survey at the site. The results showed no indications of further human remains.

“The remains were discovered at approximately one metre below the current land surface which matches the radiocarbon estimates. In addition, they were amongst a cluster of fossil tree remains suggesting that the body may have died or been buried in a copse or stand of trees, or washed in.”

The site where the human remains were found.

The full body of what is believed to be a teenage boy dating back more than 2,000.

The lower limbs.

Picture of a kidney belonging to what is believed to be a teenage boy.

