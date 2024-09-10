Pictures: Sun shines on the thousands of people who turned out for Party in the Garden event in Maghera

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:06 BST
Thousands enjoy a Party in the Garden at Maghera Walled Garden on Saturday.

The sun shone for the popular outdoor family event organised by Mid Ulster District Council, which offered lots of games, entertainment and activities for the little ones to enjoy, including the Rangers Quest, a Bubble Bike, Jitterbug Jackson, Lego and garden games.

Sweet treats, ice cream and hot food catering for all tastes were available on the lane, including a delicious BBQ provided by the Lurach Church.

Free tickets for the event sold out quickly, with 4 timeslots available between 12noon and 4pm.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell was in attendance, meeting with the many families enjoying the event and trying out a few activities for himself, including the paintball target shooting and dance class with Jump Jiggle and Jive.

A fantastic afternoon was had by all.

Chair of the Council, Cllr Eugene McConnell enjoying himself at the Party in the Garden, Maghera.

1. Party in the Garden

Chair of the Council, Cllr Eugene McConnell enjoying himself at the Party in the Garden, Maghera. Photo: Supplied

One of the many families which attended the event in The Walled Garden, Maghera.

2. Party in the Garden

One of the many families which attended the event in The Walled Garden, Maghera. Photo: Supplied

A smile for the camera.

3. Party in the Garden

A smile for the camera. Photo: Supplied

Enjoying themselves at The Walled Garden.

4. Party in the Garden

Enjoying themselves at The Walled Garden. Photo: Supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mid Ulster District CouncilLego
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice