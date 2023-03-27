Register
The year was 2013 ….Flying the flag for equality, were Donna Fullerton, from The Equality Commission and Sean Henry, Magherafelt Council Good Relations officer, at the Multi-Cultural Festival held at Meadowbank Sports Centre.
Pictures that sum up Sean Henry’s commitment to building good community relations

Working on good community relations in the Mid Ulster area has been a passion for Sean Henry for almost 30 years.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:41 BST

At the end of this month, the well known Good Relations Officer - and friend to many - will retire.

Sean knows every community group in Mid Ulster and has been very supportive of all events from all nationalities and ethnicities. He always enjoyed a good joke and a chat!

Here are 11 pictures that sum up Sean's commitment and dedication to bringing our community together.

Chair of the Mid Ulster District Council Martin Kearney, Sean Henry Good Relations officer at the Mid Ulster District Council, Mahin Gornall, Magherafelt Baha’i Community, Rev. Dr. Adrian Stringer who sent greetings from the Christian Community and Dr. Les Gornall, Magherafelt Baha’i Community.

1. Baha'i Bicentenary

Chair of the Mid Ulster District Council Martin Kearney, Sean Henry Good Relations officer at the Mid Ulster District Council, Mahin Gornall, Magherafelt Baha’i Community, Rev. Dr. Adrian Stringer who sent greetings from the Christian Community and Dr. Les Gornall, Magherafelt Baha’i Community. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Andy Sinclair, Frank Bigmore, William Ferguson and Sean Henry shelter from a shower during the Desertmartin Parish Church Garden Fete and Vintage Rally.

2. Garden Fete and Vintage Rally

Andy Sinclair, Frank Bigmore, William Ferguson and Sean Henry shelter from a shower during the Desertmartin Parish Church Garden Fete and Vintage Rally. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Mid Ulster Council chair Martin Kearney, Sean Henry, Mahin Gornall, Rev Asrian Stringer and Les Gornall.

3. Baha'i Centenary in Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Mid Ulster Council chair Martin Kearney, Sean Henry, Mahin Gornall, Rev Asrian Stringer and Les Gornall. Photo: Adrian Robinson

In attendance at the formal launch of the new ‘Mid Ulster Pride’ Group, where the date and venue of the first ever ‘rural’ Pride March in the North was revealed were - Sgt Wickham Thomas, Jonathan Campbell, chair of the Mid Ulster Pride Group, Martin Kearney, chair of Mid Ulster Council, Sean Henry, Mid Ulster Council Good Relations, Superintendent Patricia Foy, Rev Andrew Rawding and Cllr. Kerrie Martin.

4. Mid Ulster Pride

In attendance at the formal launch of the new ‘Mid Ulster Pride’ Group, where the date and venue of the first ever ‘rural’ Pride March in the North was revealed were - Sgt Wickham Thomas, Jonathan Campbell, chair of the Mid Ulster Pride Group, Martin Kearney, chair of Mid Ulster Council, Sean Henry, Mid Ulster Council Good Relations, Superintendent Patricia Foy, Rev Andrew Rawding and Cllr. Kerrie Martin. Photo: Adrian Robinson

