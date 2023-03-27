Pictures that sum up Sean Henry’s commitment to building good community relations

Working on good community relations in the Mid Ulster area has been a passion for Sean Henry for almost 30 years.
At the end of this month, the well known Good Relations Officer - and friend to many - will retire.
Sean knows every community group in Mid Ulster and has been very supportive of all events from all nationalities and ethnicities. He always enjoyed a good joke and a chat!
Here are 11 pictures that sum up Sean's commitment and dedication to bringing our community together.
1. Baha'i Bicentenary
Chair of the Mid Ulster District Council Martin Kearney, Sean Henry Good Relations officer at the Mid Ulster District Council, Mahin Gornall, Magherafelt Baha’i Community, Rev. Dr. Adrian Stringer who sent greetings from the Christian Community and Dr. Les Gornall, Magherafelt Baha’i Community. Photo: Adrian Robinson
2. Garden Fete and Vintage Rally
Andy Sinclair, Frank Bigmore, William Ferguson and Sean Henry shelter from a shower during the Desertmartin Parish Church Garden Fete and Vintage Rally. Photo: Adrian Robinson
3. Baha'i Centenary in Seamus Heaney HomePlace
Mid Ulster Council chair Martin Kearney, Sean Henry, Mahin Gornall, Rev Asrian Stringer and Les Gornall. Photo: Adrian Robinson
4. Mid Ulster Pride
In attendance at the formal launch of the new ‘Mid Ulster Pride’ Group, where the date and venue of the first ever ‘rural’ Pride March in the North was revealed were - Sgt Wickham Thomas, Jonathan Campbell, chair of the Mid Ulster Pride Group, Martin Kearney, chair of Mid Ulster Council, Sean Henry, Mid Ulster Council Good Relations, Superintendent Patricia Foy, Rev Andrew Rawding and Cllr. Kerrie Martin. Photo: Adrian Robinson