Pictures that sum up Sean Henry’s commitment to building good community relations

4 . Mid Ulster Pride

In attendance at the formal launch of the new ‘Mid Ulster Pride’ Group, where the date and venue of the first ever ‘rural’ Pride March in the North was revealed were - Sgt Wickham Thomas, Jonathan Campbell, chair of the Mid Ulster Pride Group, Martin Kearney, chair of Mid Ulster Council, Sean Henry, Mid Ulster Council Good Relations, Superintendent Patricia Foy, Rev Andrew Rawding and Cllr. Kerrie Martin. Photo: Adrian Robinson