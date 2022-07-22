Pierce Brosnan’s flying visit to the Ulster Aviation Society

Pierce Brosnan admires thia plane at the Ulster Aviation Society hangar in Lisburn. Photo by E. England for Ulster Aviation Society

The plane has a number that is very close to the actor’s heart - 007.

The Phantom FG-1 has the registration number ‘007/XT864’ and flew with Royal Navy (Fleet Air Arm) 892 Squadron aboard HMS Ark Royal between 1974-1975.

Her service started in 1968 and lasted until she was retired in December 1988 after an incident while refuelling that cause damage to the tailplane. She was then assigned as a gate guard at RAF Leuchars and remained there until the base changed hands and was acquired by the Society in 2015 where she has been restored and repainted in this iconic colour scheme.

Piuerce Brosnan signs the visitors vook at the Ulster Aviation Society during his recent visit. Photo by E. England for Ulster Aviation Society