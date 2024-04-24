Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The auction organisers, Diamond Carson and Cormac O’Hare, along with Wesley Sawyers and Gary Donaldson, of Sawyers Pigeon Auctions, recently attended the SAHS in Newry to hand over the cheque.

TRIBUTE

Banbridge man, Diamond, paid tribute to all those involved in the successful fundraising venture.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity auction organisers present the cheque to ​Alison Donaghy from the Southern Area Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of myself and the organisers of the charity auction, I wish to take this opportunity to thank each and every fancier from both Northern and Southern Ireland who so willingly presented the young birds for our fundraising event.

“I would also like to thank Mr Wesley Sawyers and Mr Gary Donaldson for the most professional and efficient manner in which the auction was conducted online, and to all the fanciers who supported us with your bids and purchase of young birds - a massive thank you!

THANKS

“This is a fantastic amount raised and the management team of the hospice have asked me to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to you all for this donation, which will help maintain the comfort and support of all their patients and families, when it is most needed.