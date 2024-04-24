Pigeon fanciers’ charity auction raises £24,030 for hospice
The auction organisers, Diamond Carson and Cormac O’Hare, along with Wesley Sawyers and Gary Donaldson, of Sawyers Pigeon Auctions, recently attended the SAHS in Newry to hand over the cheque.
TRIBUTE
Banbridge man, Diamond, paid tribute to all those involved in the successful fundraising venture.
“On behalf of myself and the organisers of the charity auction, I wish to take this opportunity to thank each and every fancier from both Northern and Southern Ireland who so willingly presented the young birds for our fundraising event.
“I would also like to thank Mr Wesley Sawyers and Mr Gary Donaldson for the most professional and efficient manner in which the auction was conducted online, and to all the fanciers who supported us with your bids and purchase of young birds - a massive thank you!
THANKS
“This is a fantastic amount raised and the management team of the hospice have asked me to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to you all for this donation, which will help maintain the comfort and support of all their patients and families, when it is most needed.
"Again, a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone involved.”
