Translink is advising passengers to plan ahead as essential engineering works will affect services between Derry/Londonderry and Coleraine over the next two weekends.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be partial line closures on the Derry/Londonderry line on Saturday 13, Sunday 14, Saturday 20, Sunday 21 and Monday 22, September between Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine.

Translink teams will carry out a range of essential works at multiple locations, including culvert repairs, Castlerock and Downhill tunnel maintenance, third-party infrastructure works, survey activities, and general maintenance and safety inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these periods, rail replacement bus services will be in operation to minimise disruption. Valid rail tickets will also be valid on appropriate scheduled bus services.

Translink is advising passengers to plan ahead as a series of essential planned engineering works will affect services between Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine. CREDIT TRANSLINK

Rail services between Coleraine and Belfast Grand Central Station will run as timetabled and Bangor, Larne, Portadown and cross border services are unaffected.

There will also be some changes to late services on Friday, September 12 and early trains on Monday 15 and Tuesday 23, September.

John Glass, Director, Infrastructure and Projects at Translink, said: “We’ve planned these works carefully so that several essential upgrades – from tunnel repairs and drainage improvements to surveys and routine maintenance – can be delivered in one closure period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know the closure will affect journeys, particularly on the Monday, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead, check timetables, and allow extra travel time.

"We’d like to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out, helping to maintain safe and reliable services for the future.”

Passengers travelling from Derry~Londonderry to Belfast for the Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday, September 21, are advised to take the 06:00 212 Service from Foyle Street Station, arriving at Belfast Grand Central Station at 08:00. From there, scheduled services are available to Lanyon Place.

Passengers can find full travel details at www.translink.co.uk, via the Translink NI journey planner app, or by calling 02890 66 66 30.

Passengers and residents wanting further details on these works can visit: www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements