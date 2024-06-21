Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for four retirement bungalows in Randalstown has been refused by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

Planning officer Joanne McKendry told the committee at a meeting on Monday evening the proposed site to the east of Castle Lodge is “located in the countryside at the edge of Randalstown”.

The application is for four detached single storey dwellings. Previously, a nursing home was approved for the site. The officer indicated that two letters of support have been received.

She went on to say the proposed development would “mar the distinction between the settlement of Randalstown and surrounding countryside and would result in urban sprawl”.

Randalstown. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

A report to the committee said: “It is considered that the proposal does not provide any exceptional reason as to why this development of four retirement dwellings is essential and could not be located within a settlement.”

Planning agent Dermot Monaghan said the area has “an urban character” which has been “heavily developed” in the last few years.

He pointed out planning permission has been approved for a nursing home at the site and the proposed development would be a “much less intense form of development”, for which, he said, local residents have “registered their support”.

He went on to say an estate agent has confirmed demand in the area and lack of stock.

Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue asked if there has been any contact with the Housing Executive.

Mr Monaghan reported there has been contact with the Housing Executive, which, he said, indicated “double figures of people looking for a bungalow in this area”.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster asked if the planned properties are for social housing. He was advised when the application was submitted , it was for private sales but social housing is “not ruled out”.

Cllr Foster proposed accepting the recommendation to refuse the application, seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell.