Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application for the conversion of a listed building at 5 St Mark’s Place, Armagh, into residential accommodation, has been turned down by ABC planning officers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coyle Group (Armagh) had hoped to restore the listed building and provide within it three apartments and one bedsit.

As part of the planning application, lodged by DA Architects Ltd, Armagh, there were plans for the restoration and change of use of rear outbuildings to two terraced houses, and erection of two semi-detached dwellings and one detached unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their determination, planning officers noted the prime location of the building – just off the Mall – as well as the presence of other listed buildings in close proximity. They wrote in their report: “St. Mark’s Place is a terrace of five buildings, all of which are listed (all Grade B1).

Planning permission has been refused for the redevelopment of 5 St. Mark's Place, Armagh, and for the provision of additional dwellings at the rear of the listed building. Credit: Google

“The site fronts onto the Mall. The Mall is a Grade A historic park, garden and demesne. South-east and adjacent to the site is a tree-lined avenue which provides access to St. Mark’s Church, which is also listed (Grade B+).

“St. Mark’s Church is located north-east of the site. The Crozier Hall is located along the avenue and is also listed (Grade B2). Armagh Orange Hall is located 20m south-east of the site.

“The site is located within the sphere of influence of a number of historic sites and monuments, and is in close proximity to a number of industrial heritage records.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positive Aspects

St. Mark's Place, Armagh, is located between Armagh County Museum and Armagh Orange Hall, across from The Mall. Credit: Google

While acknowledging many positive aspects to the planning application – such as giving a new lease of life to a vacant building – planners outlined their concerns as follows in their report: “Officers would raise concerns regarding the three new-build units proposed on this site to the rear of the outbuilding.

“The density of housing proposed on the site is too high and the layout may unduly affect the privacy of neighbouring dwellings. The layout proposed is not deemed acceptable.

“The layout proposed does not take account of the protected trees in that the development is located too close to [them].

“Officers also note that the access road to the dwellings runs through the Root Protection Area (RPA) of the protected trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plans show that services will include a trench inside the RPA of trees, and these works could damage existing root systems and unduly affect the protected trees.

“For this reason officers have to contend that the proposed roadway, services and proposed dwellings would detrimentally affect the RPA of the protected trees.

“This results in officers raising concerns with the proposed layout, on the basis it would unduly affect protected trees which are of value to the Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No private amenity space has been provided for residential units proposed in 5 St. Mark’s Place nor its outbuildings.

“It is noted that a small landscaped area is proposed adjacent to 5 St. Mark’s Place, but given its size it is of limited amenity value.

“To the rear of the outbuildings, small areas of landscaping are proposed and are to be enclosed by metal post and rail fencing. This boundary treatment provides no screening and the landscaped areas therefore do not constitute private amenity space.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter