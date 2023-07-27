A planning application for a new build for Portadown Integrated Primary School has been submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

The plan is for the new school to be build on vacant land north of Mandeville Road and a Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted to the council. Plans are afoot for community consultation events in the coming months.

Alliance Councillor Robbie Alexander and Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson outside Portadown Integrated Primary School. Plans have been submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for a new build near Mandeville Manor, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The new school would be a two storey building with 14 classrooms including a learning support centre and school meals accommodation. There are also plans for a separate nursery building. Plans include vehicle and pedestrian access via the existing roundabout at Mandeville Manor, hard and soft play areas, vehicular drop off and pick up points, car and cycle parking, landscaping, fencing and associated works.

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson said: “Portadown Integrated was first given permission to double its enrolment numbers almost a decade ago. Since then, the school community has led a dedicated campaign to secure a new school build. I want to congratulate the pupils, parents, staff and Governors of PIPS.

“This new build is vitally important for the PIPS school community, but also to meet the rapidly growing demand for integrated education across the wider Portadown and Craigavon area. I look forward with excitement to supporting the school in any way I can as plans progress.”

A map submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council outlining plans for a new build of Portadown Integrates Primary School. Map courtesy of McAdam Architects.

Alliance Councillor Robbie Alexander added: “Progress on a new school build is incredibly good news for our area.