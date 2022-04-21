Planning approval for over 60 new apartments in Glengormley

This new development at the junction of the Ballyclare Road and Antrim Road will help to address the high demand for housing in the region and bring more residents and shoppers to the area, as well as creating 100 construction jobs and four full time jobs in retail.

The planning approval is in addition to recent announcements by the council for £12m of investment in Glengormley over the next three years.

Chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee, Cllr Sam Flanagan, said: “I am thrilled that permission has been granted for these apartments which will provide more homes and bring more residents and shoppers to Glengormley.

An artist's impression of the new apartments and retail unit in the centre of Glengormley.

“The development will also transform this area and improve its appeal to shoppers and visitors and create significant supply chain and commercial opportunities for the wider business communities.”

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb commented: “The council is delighted to have secured this much needed investment for Glengormley. The support we are providing to Glengormley forms part of our overall strategy to attract over £1Billion of investment to Antrim and Newtownabbey in the next few years. We are well on track to achieve our investment target and create over 2,000 new jobs by 2025.”