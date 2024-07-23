Planning permission granted for 22 new homes in Co Armagh village
The site in question is immediately west of 24 Granemore Road, and opposite Ard-Na-Greine.
The planning application was lodged by Armagh Design Ltd on behalf of Messrs. Mone, Upper Darkley Road, Stoney Brae, Keady.
Planning officers note in their report: “The proposed development site comprises two areas of grassland currently used for agricultural purposes of circa 1.4 hectares in area.
“As the site is zoned for housing, as detailed above, officers consider that the protection of existing open space is not applicable to the proposed development.
“Officers are content that the levels and proposed landscaping will provide a quality living environment.
“In terms of the layout, the proposal is to create a standard linear form of development around the access road. Considering the shape and size of the site, officers have no reason to object to this layout.
“The proposed materials as set out earlier in the report are also considered acceptable in the context of nearby residential developments, which comprise a mix of style and materials.
“It is proposed to retain mature trees along the western and southern boundaries where possible.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
