Planning permission granted for Dunadry project despite concerns from NI Water

The works cover the change of use of an existing dwelling (The Mill House) to hotel accommodation including kitchen, dining area, lounge, drawing room, pantry and storage on the ground floor and five bedrooms on the first floor at The Mill House, Dunadry Hotel.

In the agenda ahead of the meeting on Wednesday (April 20), members were told of concerns from Northern Ireland Water.

It stated: “NI Water has been consulted and has advised there is a public foul sewer within 20m of the proposed development boundary which cannot adequately service these proposals.

Dunadry Hotel. (Pic by Google).

“The receiving foul sewerage network has reached capacity. NI Water has responded to the consultation stating that the public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm and public dis-amenity including pollution, flooding and detrimental impact on existing properties.

“NI Water has no plans within its current investment cycle to upgrade the sewerage system in this area and is recommending connections to the system are curtailed.

“While these comments have been noted, this application is for the change of use from a single residential unit to hotel accommodation with the internal changes including an increase from three bedrooms to five bedrooms within the existing footprint. In addition, one additional en-suite is indicated within the first floor footprint and one additional WC will be on the ground floor.

“It is considered that this is a very minor increase within the confines of the hotel site where numbers are likely to fluctuate on a daily basis and the figures provide for the hotel operating at maximum capacity.

“The proposed changes are not considered significant, and it is worth noting that the existing residential property could reconfigure the internal arrangements and add a downstairs WC and first floor en-suites without the requirement for planning permission.

“For the reasons indicated it is considered that there will not be a significant additional load and foul sewage discharge as a result from the proposal and it is considered that this matter would not warrant a refusal of the application.”

Councillors also were informed that 25 letters of objection had been received from 13 properties.

Residents had raised concerns about a number of issues including increased traffic in the area, light pollution, noise pollution, loss of privacy, a decrease in property value and a history of evidence of sewage and flooding problems.

In a statement issued to this newspaper today (Friday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “All issues raised through the planning process were considered by the Planning Section in making the recommendation for approval to the Planning Committee. The Six Mile Water Trust also attended to speak on the matter and their views were also taken into consideration.

“It was considered that the proposal would have minimal impact on the environment and was deemed acceptable.”

The move has angered members of the Six Mile Water Trust.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the group’s Chair Jim Gregg said: “The Six Mile Water Trust has lost confidence in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Department to act on the expert advice given on planning applications in relation to environmental issues by consultees.

“The Trust has been working tirelessly for over 10 years with the support of hundreds of anglers and members of the public to address numerous pockets of pollution throughout the Six Mile catchment, much of which are attributable to outdated and overloaded sewage and drainage infrastructure. Much of this pollution goes unnoticed until a fish kill occurs, which takes the river years to recover from.

“The Trust questions the planners and the council’s committees’ ethos on environmental issues and the protection of our valuable natural habitats and wildlife. On one hand they seek the advice from expert consultees and then choose to disregard the advice given.

“The Trust notes that planners can override environmental issues where there is a social or economic need. However, that condition does not apply to this application.”