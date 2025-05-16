Planning permission for new social housing outside Ballymena was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning.

The proposal by Rural Housing Association is for six new properties on land at Coronation Crescent in Clough.

The committee was reminded the application was deferred at last month’s committee meeting pending a site visit which took place on April 24.

Planning officer Sean O’Kane said consultation has taken place with statutory bodies and no objection was forthcoming although NI Water expressed concern over sewerage network capacity.

A general view of Clough. Image: Google Maps

The committee was told the proposal is for four two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses arranged in three pairs. Members heard the planned dwellings would be three house types in a range of finishes.

The officer reported two petitions and 19 objections to the proposed development. He noted issues were discussed at a series of meetings locally. He indicated that concerns over potential dominance, overlooking and loss of light have been addressed.

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said he was once again raising locals’ objections to the “overbearing nature” of the proposed two-storey houses, in the first phase, on numbers five and six Galdanagh Drive.

He expressed concern over potential loss of sunlight, overshadowing, overlooking and loss of privacy claiming the proposal “does not meet ‘Creating Spaces’ guidance”.

Objector Richard McCaig, a resident, told the meeting he hoped when members saw the site, they would realise where objections arose. He added: “We want houses in Clough. We need more people in Clough. I do not want to live in darkness.”

Larne Lough Alliance Alderman Robert Logan said there had been “a great deal of discussion about separation distance” and asked for a comment.

Mr O’Kane explained: “We have the facility to check electronically. That will take reference point from existing dwellings and measure from that.”

Ald Logan said he saw no reason to “overturn” the officer’s recommendation to approve and proposed the recommendation, seconded by Bannside Ulster Unionist Councillor Jackson Minford.

Planning permission was approved after seven councillors voted in favour with two abstentions and one, against.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

