Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillors have approved plans to build a home at the site of an “eyesore” former school in Aghadowey, despite officers’ recommendation to refuse.

At a Planning Committee meeting, on Wednesday, May 22, officers said the former St Mary’s Primary School, on the Agivey Road, makes an “important contribution to the heritage, appearance and character of the locality”.

Additionally, officers said the proposed development would bring no environmental benefits to the surrounding area.

“The proposal is for the replacement of the derelict school building with a dwelling,” An officer told members. “The Strategic Planning Policy Statement for Northern Ireland (SPPS) only allows for the conversion of a school building where it is a locally important building and where it involves minimal intervention, and seeks to promote the conversion and re-use of locally important buildings.

Members approved development of a dwelling at the former St Mary’s Primary School in Aghadowey. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“Under Policy CTY3 of Planning Policy Statement 21 (PPS21), favourable consideration will however be given to the replacement of a redundant non-residential building with a single dwelling where the redevelopment would bring significant environmental benefits and provided the building is not listed or otherwise makes an important contribution to the heritage, appearance or character of the locality.

“Officials are of the opinion that the building is locally important and makes an important contribution to the heritage of the locality by its former use as a school.

“Secondly no significant environmental benefits have been demonstrated or forthcoming, so under CTY3 this does not permit replacement of this building.”

DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey asked what evidence there was the school contributed to the village’s heritage, as the school had been closed for “some years”.

Councillor Storey added: “It raises a serious point; there’s a raft of schools that may potentially close in the next number of years, and if we’re going to subject the country to a blight [of derelict school buildings]. We have an issue on how to retain the buildings and enhance the countryside, because this is nothing short of an eyesore.”

An officer responded that St Mary’s operated as a school until its closure and “there’s a heritage there in regard to its use”.

Sinn Féin Cllr Kathleen McGurk said previous sites, where planning permission was refused, may have been listed buildings or had “more architectural significance” than St Mary’s.

“Because we’re looking at a pretty bog standard building in the countryside,” she concluded. ”And, in terms of the environmental benefits, if we don’t grant permission to replace the building it’s going to fall into further disrepair.”

Members voted unanimously in favour of the application.