Plans approved to relocate Iniscarn Forest car park

Magherafelt Council

Submitted by the council, the application seeks permission to relocate the previously approved car park to a new location approximately 90m from Iniscarn Road.

The access road to the forest is also to be widened to 3.5m with approval also sought for the construction of two passing bays leading up to the car park.

Members of the committee were made aware the proposal has been considered against all relevant planning policy and no objections had been received in relation to the proposal.