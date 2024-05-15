Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a 13-dwelling housing development in Garvagh have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recent planning application seeks approval for the development of three detached dwellings and ten semi-detached dwellings, including “retention of existing dwelling, minor alterations to existing access and all associated Works”, at 21 Station Road.

A Design and Access Statement, by agents Bell Architects, said the existing dwelling in Garvagh, known as the Heathlands, is to be demolished as part of the proposal.

The Access Statement added: “The lands are accessed via an existing vehicular entrance with sweeping private driveway off Station Road. The roadside boundary is defined by red brick boundary wall/pillars with metal railing.

Plans to demolish Heathlands in Garvagh for a new housing development have been submitted to the council. (CREDIT Design and Access Statement/ Bells Architects)

“The location is on the eastern side of the village of Garvagh on the edge of the Settlement Development Limit.

“It is important to note that the entire portion of ground is represented as dwelling and gardens and as such the garden space has been utilised as a managed garden for amenity. It is not part of the wider lesser managed landscape.

“The existing dwelling house is a large two storey residence with red brick and painted render detailing, pitched and flat roof elements including a roof terrace. The dwelling is situated on the highest portion of the site accessed by the sweeping private driveway,” the statement continued.

“It overlooks extensive private gardens, West towards the Agivey River and the centre of the village. The private garden is landscaped with mature shrubs, trees and stone wall features.

“The site topography rises up some 8.3 metres from the existing access at Station Road towards the existing dwelling. Given the topography of the site, the site is relatively well hidden due to the extensive existing mature boundary planting and landscaping.”

The statement concluded: “The design of the dwellings will compliment the style, massing and character of area. Finishes of the proposed dwellings will be sympathetic to their setting and high quality materials will be used.”