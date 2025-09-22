Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for a 16-dwelling social housing development in Garvagh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for the development, which will comprise of both apartments and houses, at the junction of Main Street and Bridge Street in the village.

Permission is also sought for access from Bridge Street, car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An accompanying Design Principles and Concept Statement said the site also shares a boundary with a residential area and car park, and is specifically positioned to “ensure strong connectivity to the existing town fabric”.

Plans for 16 new social houses in Garvagh were recently received by council (pic; Studio Rogers/ Design Principles and Concept Statement)

The statement added: “A central parking court provides easy vehicular access, while maintaining pedestrian-friendly walkways.

“Dwellings are orientated to maximise natural surveillance and maintain privacy, promoting safety.

“A pedestrian connection links the development to the existing streetscape of Bridge Street and Main Street, [and] open spaces include landscaped communal areas and private gardens, with thoughtful spatial relationships to enhance usability and comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All new dwellings are designed as affordable housing, informed by housing association design guidance. The scheme compliments the surrounding land use by providing much-needed residential units and revitalising a key corner site of the town centre.”

As a major application, the plans will be brought to a future meeting of council’s Planning Committee for decision.