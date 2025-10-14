Plans for 32-unit social housing development at vacant land on Ballymoney's Linenhall Street

By Una.Culkin1
Published 14th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Plans have been submitted for a major 32-dwelling development in the Linenhall Street area of Ballymoney.

The proposed development is for vacant lands adjacent to 4-6 Linenhall Street.

Most Popular

The planning application says the proposed residential development will be for 32 social dwellings consisting of 15 townhouses, two semi-detached and 15 apartments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning application also includes car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

A planning application has been lodged for vacant lands immediately adjacent to 4-6 Linenhall Street, Ballymoney.placeholder image
A planning application has been lodged for vacant lands immediately adjacent to 4-6 Linenhall Street, Ballymoney.

A Planning Design & Access Statement says the project proposes a direct pedestrian link from the subject site to High Street and will ‘bring to life a section of High Street’ which has been derelict for many years.

The application will come before the Planning Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council once consultation has completed.

Related topics:Glens Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice