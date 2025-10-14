Plans for 32-unit social housing development at vacant land on Ballymoney's Linenhall Street
The proposed development is for vacant lands adjacent to 4-6 Linenhall Street.
The planning application says the proposed residential development will be for 32 social dwellings consisting of 15 townhouses, two semi-detached and 15 apartments.
The planning application also includes car parking, landscaping and associated site works.
A Planning Design & Access Statement says the project proposes a direct pedestrian link from the subject site to High Street and will ‘bring to life a section of High Street’ which has been derelict for many years.
The application will come before the Planning Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council once consultation has completed.