Plans have been submitted for a major 32-dwelling development in the Linenhall Street area of Ballymoney.

The proposed development is for vacant lands adjacent to 4-6 Linenhall Street.

The planning application says the proposed residential development will be for 32 social dwellings consisting of 15 townhouses, two semi-detached and 15 apartments.

The planning application also includes car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

A Planning Design & Access Statement says the project proposes a direct pedestrian link from the subject site to High Street and will ‘bring to life a section of High Street’ which has been derelict for many years.

The application will come before the Planning Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council once consultation has completed.