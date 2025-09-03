Roe Valley Park Resort owner, Galgorm Collection, has submitted plans for an adults-only spa as part of ambitious transformation plans for the Limavady hotel.

Plans for construction of a spa with pool, sauna and steam room were recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal, as part of a £20 million programme, which also include a helter-skelter and kids’ park, a Frattelli Italian restaurant, a new gym, and a redesign of the resort’s golf course.

“Galgorm Collection is set to invest approximately £20 million over the next four years to transform Roe Valley Resort, enhancing the experience for families, leisure guests, and golfers alike,” a statement read.

“Our goal is to build upon the resort’s existing foundations to establish a strong market position while expanding our reach into new markets.

The new adults-only spa forms part of owner Galgorm Collection’s ambitious plans for Limavady’s Roe Valley Resor. CREDIT ROE VALLEY RESORT

“This investment will bring exciting new facilities and developments, further elevating Roe Valley as a leading destination.

“Looking ahead, future phases will include investment in an adults-only spa area, providing a tranquil retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation, alongside a refurbished bar space designed for socialising and entertainment.

“This investment signals a bold new era for Roe Valley Resort, shaping it into a leading destination where families, golfers, and wellness seekers will create unforgettable experiences for years to come.”

The planning application will now go forward to the Planning Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for consideration.