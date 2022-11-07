Cookstown town centre is the first to light up this year, on Friday November 25, from 6.30pm - 8pm.

William Street will come alive with entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Band of Gold, finishing with a fantastic Showstoppers Parade to count down to the Lights Switch On by Santa, who'll arrive in style. On Street Entertainment includes face painting, The Gaming Bus, Art Cart and Character Walkabouts for those Christmas selfies!

The Christmas Lights Switch On will take place at approximately 7.25pm. Road diversions will be in place on William Street from 5pm to 9.15pm.

Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson Councillor Cora Corry is getting ready for a busy round of festive engagements.

Market Square, Magherafelt also lights up the weekend of Saturday and Sunday November 26 and 27 with festivities featuring for the first time, the Lough Neagh Artisans Market, and finishing with a Christmas Lights Switch-On and Fireworks Display.

Browse a selection of artisan food and craft producers at Lough Neagh Artisans Market on Saturday 26 from 11am to 10pm, and Sunday 27 from 1.30pm to 6pm and enjoy street food on Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

Advertisement

Be at Meeting Street/Market Street from 6.15pm to greet Santa as he arrives, and get into the Christmas spirit on Broad Street as the Street Party gets into full swing from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, crowds will be entertained by local schools and groups appearing on stage at the Civic Space on Meeting Street/Market Street.

The Magherafelt Christmas Lights Switch On and Firework Display will take place from 7.30pm.

Road closures will be in effect on Market Street from Friday 25 at 6pm to Sunday 27 at 10pm, and Broad Street on Saturday 26 from 4pm to 9.30pm.

Maghera Walled Garden and Town Centre has its turn on Saturday 3 December from 3pm to 6pm.

In The Walled Garden, from 3pm to 5pm, you can meet Santa in the Potting Shed, be entertained as you stroll around the garden and toast your own marshmallows, or get crafty for Christmas in the Lurach Centre.

Advertisement