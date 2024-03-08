Plans for extension to Kilronan Special School in Magherafelt approved by Mid Ulster councillors

A planning application for an extension to Kilronan Special School, Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, has been approved by Mid Ulster District Council.
By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Mar 2024, 08:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The planning application was lodged by Gravis Planning, Holywood, on behalf of the Education Authority.

As part of the plans, the existing greenhouse and store are to be demolished, and the existing roof and gable wall made good.

The existing sensory mobile unit will be relocated to the back of the site, adjacent to an existing mobile classroom.

Most Popular
Once completed, the extension scheme at Kilronan Special School in Magherafelt will significantly enhance existing facilities. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council planning portalOnce completed, the extension scheme at Kilronan Special School in Magherafelt will significantly enhance existing facilities. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council planning portal
Once completed, the extension scheme at Kilronan Special School in Magherafelt will significantly enhance existing facilities. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council planning portal

In addition, the existing polytunnel will be relocated outside of the proposed extension site.

A direct access will be provided from the primary classroom to the existing WC / hygiene room facilities.

Likewise, a direct access will be provided from the school corridor to a shared sensory room.

The existing toilet block will be upgraded to become a shared hygiene room with hoisting provisions.

Kilronan Special School has been given planning approval for an extension to the school facilities. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council planning portalKilronan Special School has been given planning approval for an extension to the school facilities. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council planning portal
Kilronan Special School has been given planning approval for an extension to the school facilities. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council planning portal

Additional provision will include a shared art/technology classroom; a shared drama/music classroom; a shared Home Economics/Science classroom; an Autism Spectrum Disorder support suite; rebound, sensory total immersion therapy rooms; nurture and life skills rooms; a central shared classroom resource area; a shared post-16/IT space.

The extension will cater mostly for the older pupils and will become a dedicated senior/transtion wing of the school.

A pre-community consultation event was carried out at Kilronan School in June 2023, and feedback was very positive.

As part of the upgrade scheme, the existing mobiles will be removed off site.

In their determination sheet, the Education Authority state: “[Regarding] the size of the development, it is though that the impacts will only be experienced in the immediate vicinity, with impacts diminishing the further you get from the development. Any mitigation can be dealt with under the normal rigours of a planning application.

Read More
46 fabulous photos as Mid Ulster pupils enjoy all the fun of World Book Day

“The cumulative environmental impacts with other properties/developments are thought not to be significant.

“The proposed land use is in keeping with the existing environment, and the environment is thought to have the absorption capacity to cater for a development of this size, scale and use.”

Related topics:Education AuthorityScience