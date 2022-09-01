Plans for extensive expansion of Hilton Hotel

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large scale expansion has been proposed for the Hilton Hotel which will include new accommodation in the grounds of the 220-acre estate, if it is approved.

The proposal will see the addition of 44 apartments in two blocks, 44 lodges, “shepherd’s huts/log cabins”, associated car parking and landscaping as well as a general manager’s lodge and “countryside estate outdoor activities”.

Plans for the interior include the addition of ground floor function room, conservatory and rooftop spa.

Last August, the Loughview Leisure Group confirmed that it had purchased the Hilton Hotel and golf resort in Templepatrick.

Loughview Leisure Group’s portfolio in Northern Ireland includes the Chimney Corner in Newtownabbey, Ten Square in Belfast and the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus.

The company has said that it plans to rebrand the Templepatrick hotel to DoubleTree by Hilton, which will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.