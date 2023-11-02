Plans for festive entertainment as Mid Ulster towns get set for Christmas lights switch on

This November and December in Mid Ulster are full of festive fun to help you spend time together with friends and family this Christmas.

From the lights switch on, to entertainment, craft workshops and festive concerts, there's lots to brighten up the darkest of days!

Cookstown Town Centre is the first to light up this year, on Friday November 24, from 6.30pm to 8pm. William Street will come alive with entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Double Whiskeys, finishing with a fantastic Showstoppers Parade to count down to the Lights Switch On by Santa, who'll arrive in style. On Street Entertainment includes face painting, The Gaming Bus, and Character Walkabouts for those Christmas selfies! The Christmas Lights Switch On will take place at approximately 7.25pm. Road diversions will be in place on William Street from 5pm to 9.15pm.

Market Square, Magherafelt also lights up on Saturday November 25 from 2pm to 8pm with festivities featuring for the first time a new Children’s Christmas Village, with a variety of children’s shows, musical entertainment, crafts and activities taking place. There’ll be a Christmas Street Party on Broad Street from 6.30pm to 8pm, before Santa arrives at 7.30pm to switch on the Christmas Lights. A fireworks display will take place from 7.35pm. Road closures will be in effect on Market Street from Friday 24 at 6.30pm to Sunday 26 at 1am; Broad Street on Saturday 25 from 4pm to 10pm; and Queen Street / Lawrences Square on Saturday 25 November from 6pm to 9.30pm.

Step into Christmas...the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Cllr Dominic Molloy will be kept busy attending the various events leading up to Christmas. Credit:MUDC

Market Square, Dungannon is also a hub of festive fun on Saturday November 25 from 6pm to 8pm. Family focussed festive fun will take place in Market Square from 6pm including music to get you in the festive mood from an on-stage DJ, a performance from Bardic Theatre’s ‘Cinderella’ and a sing-a-long with The Snow Sisters. You will be able to meet Spiderman and other festive walkabout characters throughout the evening. The arrival of Santa and Christmas Lights Switch On will take place from approximately 7.50pm. Market Square Car Park will be closed from 5.30pm to 8.30pm with diversions in place during this time.

Maghera Walled Garden and Town Centre has its turn on Saturday December 2 from 3pm to 6pm. In The Walled Garden, from 3pm to 5pm, you can meet Santa in the Potting Shed (pre-booking essential, opens Monday 13 November), be entertained as you stroll around the garden, or get crafty for Christmas in the Lurach Centre, where all the family can make a Christmas Badge, write their letter to Santa and post it in The Walled Garden post box, make a Christmas Decoration or special reindeer food, or get your face painted.

This year, Santa will leave from the Fairhill car park at 5.30pm to make his way to Hall Street for the Lights Switch On at the St Lurach’s Road Junction at 5.45pm. There will be a temporary road closure in place from 5pm to 6.30pm from Fairhill Road to Hall Street.

