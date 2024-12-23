Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a home at the former health centre in Aghadowey have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application seeks permission for change of use at the former health centre, at 31 Glenkeen Road, to a dwelling.

An accompanying planning statement said the site is located in a rural area as defined in the Northern Ireland Area Plan 2016, is adjacent to an existing housing development, and is accessed by a common entrance used by both developments.

The statement added: “The Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) promotes sustainable development, which should be permitted with regard to material considerations and development plan.

CREDIT GOOGLE

“As the proposal provides acceptable design and siting, in what is an established residential area, there is no conflict with the SPSS.

“[The proposal] involves minimal restoration work which will not cause any nuisance or disruption to the local community, and will provide an additional housing unit of which there is a short supply in the area.”