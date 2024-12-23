Plans for former Aghadowey health centre submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The planning application seeks permission for change of use at the former health centre, at 31 Glenkeen Road, to a dwelling.
An accompanying planning statement said the site is located in a rural area as defined in the Northern Ireland Area Plan 2016, is adjacent to an existing housing development, and is accessed by a common entrance used by both developments.
The statement added: “The Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) promotes sustainable development, which should be permitted with regard to material considerations and development plan.
“As the proposal provides acceptable design and siting, in what is an established residential area, there is no conflict with the SPSS.
“[The proposal] involves minimal restoration work which will not cause any nuisance or disruption to the local community, and will provide an additional housing unit of which there is a short supply in the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.