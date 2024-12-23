Plans for former Aghadowey health centre submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans for a home at the former health centre in Aghadowey have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application seeks permission for change of use at the former health centre, at 31 Glenkeen Road, to a dwelling.

An accompanying planning statement said the site is located in a rural area as defined in the Northern Ireland Area Plan 2016, is adjacent to an existing housing development, and is accessed by a common entrance used by both developments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement added: “The Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) promotes sustainable development, which should be permitted with regard to material considerations and development plan.

The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for change of use at the former health centre, at 31 Glenkeen Road, to a dwelling. CREDIT GOOGLEThe planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for change of use at the former health centre, at 31 Glenkeen Road, to a dwelling. CREDIT GOOGLE
The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for change of use at the former health centre, at 31 Glenkeen Road, to a dwelling. CREDIT GOOGLE

“As the proposal provides acceptable design and siting, in what is an established residential area, there is no conflict with the SPSS.

“[The proposal] involves minimal restoration work which will not cause any nuisance or disruption to the local community, and will provide an additional housing unit of which there is a short supply in the area.”

Related topics:Causeway CoastGlens Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice