Plans for a four chalet bungalow development on Ballymoney’s Seacon Road have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The planning application is for 193 and 195 Seacon Road, Ballymoney.

The plans relate to a proposed residential development of four detached chalet bungalows with attached garages and associated site works including landscaping and shared private driveways.

"Existing vehicular access to be retained to serve two dwellings along with a new vehicular access off the Newbridge Road to serve four dwellings”.