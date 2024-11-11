Plans to convert a Portstewart dwelling to a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeking permission to convert the dwelling at 51 Montague Court.

A consultation response from Environmental Health advised that, as the application relates to an HMO, it would be “necessary to make certain good property management practices are in place, ensuring no anti-social activity arising from shared tenants occupying the dwelling occurs in the immediate vicinity of any neighbouring properties”.

An accompanying planning statement said the property would house four individuals and was “suitable to be an HMO due to the fact that it is in an area which is predominated by HMO properties”.

“Parking that is provided is for 2.5 cars however the site is on a well-used bus route and is within a short walk of the bus stop,” the statement added.