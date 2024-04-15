Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application, for ten detached houses at Roemill Road in the town, was recently put forward by Greystone Builders Limited. An agent for Greystone Builders Limited, David Dalzell Architects, said the site is on the western edge of Limavady and is now vacant, but in the past it has occasionally been used as a private car park.

A design statement said: “The site is within a primarily residential part of the town. The existing dwellings to the south of the site are generally detached and two-storeys in height. The land to the north of the application site was the playground for Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, with the main school buildings just a little farther north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The primary school has recently relocated to a new greenfield site on the Ballyquin Road and the site is now home to an Irish-Medium Nursery and Primary School; Gaelscoil Léim an Mhadaidh. Most of the application site has been surfaced in stone, and there is no significant vegetation) on the development lands and no existing buildings on the land.

Plans for Roemill Road in Limavady have been submitted to Council. Credit Google maps

“From the western edge of the site the land, also owned by the applicant, falls steeply down in a series of banks and terraces to the River Roe. The proposed development will be concentrated on the existing level terrace alongside the Roemill Road.

“Dwellings will have a dual frontage aspect, with views over the River Roe floodplain to the west. Each unit will have a private back garden to the west, screened from the bustle of the street by the new building line.

“These gardens will have an aspect to the south, west and north-west benefitting from the sun path from midday through to dusk. It is proposed to construct a high-quality residential development in Limavady. This will consolidate the compact urban form and setting of the town and will make good use of a site that has been vacant for several years.”