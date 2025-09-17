Plans for three temporary glamping pods in Castlerock have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for the three pods, as well as an administration cabin, car parking and and timber boardwalk access, at Burrenmore Road, for a 15-year period.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the 5.685-hectare site lies within the Binevenagh Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and will deliver a low-impact, off-grid eco-tourism facility that supports the council’s green tourism and net-zero objectives, while “protecting the AONB and delivering ecological restoration and biodiversity net gain”.

“The business aims to provide high quality off grid eco-tourist accommodation in an exceptional location,” the statement added. “Suited for short-stay getaways, local business and recreational activities, reconnecting with nature and the natural world, and for those wishing to stop on their hiking and cycling journey through the North Coast, International Appalachian Trail and Ulster ways.

Council’s planning portal recently received the application for three temporary glamping pods in Castlerock. CREDIT CCGBC

“The proposal consists of three timber-clad glamping pods, including one accessible family pod. Pods are spaced widely apart – minimum 30 metres separation – to maintain privacy, reduce visual clustering, and preserve openness.

“Low-impact timber walkways will link pods to a discreet, permeable-surfaced car park screened by hedgerow planting and existing contours. All elements are designed to be temporary and reversible, using set down bases and removable infrastructure to allow full reinstatement of the land.”