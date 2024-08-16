Plans for two motor home/caravan sites in Portrush submitted to Council
A recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to use a 1.98-hectare site, on lands approximately 100 metres south west of 50 Ballyreagh Road, to accommodate 45 visitor vehicles, two staff vehicle and one staff vehicle daily.
It is anticipated that the site will accommodate up to 240 attendees daily, including visitors, customers, diners, and spectators.
An additional planning application, by the same applicant, seeks permission for similar use at lands adjacent to Portrush Recycling Centre on Causeway Street.
This 1.84-hectare site is anticipated to accommodate 45 visitor vehicles daily , as well as one staff and one goods vehicle, with provision for around 135 total attendees per day.
An accompanying application form stated that the Causeway Street site is currently vacant and was previously used to store garden material.
