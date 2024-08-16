Plans for two motor home/caravan sites in Portrush submitted to Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:15 BST
Plans for the seasonal stationing of motor homes and touring caravans at two Portrush sites have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to use a 1.98-hectare site, on lands approximately 100 metres south west of 50 Ballyreagh Road, to accommodate 45 visitor vehicles, two staff vehicle and one staff vehicle daily.

It is anticipated that the site will accommodate up to 240 attendees daily, including visitors, customers, diners, and spectators.

An additional planning application, by the same applicant, seeks permission for similar use at lands adjacent to Portrush Recycling Centre on Causeway Street.

Plans for the seasonal stationing of motor homes and touring caravans at two Portrush sites have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT PIXABAY

This 1.84-hectare site is anticipated to accommodate 45 visitor vehicles daily , as well as one staff and one goods vehicle, with provision for around 135 total attendees per day.

An accompanying application form stated that the Causeway Street site is currently vacant and was previously used to store garden material.

