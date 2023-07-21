Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application to build five homes in Craigavon.

Lodged by agent Doherty Architectural Services on behalf of applicant Windsor Developments the application seeks permission to build one pair of semi-detached homes and three detached homes at lands north west of No.50 and north east of No.56 Drumnagoon Road, Portadown.

According to the application, the 0.271 hectare site is currently vacant land and will require the construction of a new access to a public road for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development will be connected to the mains for its water supply and the disposal of its foul sewage while any surface water collected will be disposed of via a connection to the storm sewer.

New build (stock image). Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service

While noting there is available capacity at the waste water treatment works, NI Water is recommending the application is refused, subject to the applicant engaging with the sole provider of water and sewerage services in Northern Ireland.

Explaining why refusal of the application has been recommended, NI Water’s consultation response states there is “no public foul sewer within 20m of the proposed development boundary” and an assessment has indicated “network capacity issues” which could result in a “detrimental effect to the environment and detrimental impact on existing properties”.

The consultation response concludes if the applicant engages with NI Water it “may reconsider its recommendation”.

DfI Roads has offered no objection to the proposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lodged and validated on June 26, the application’s neighbour consultation period expired on Friday, July 14 with its standard consultation period set to expire on Friday, July 21.