PLANS have been submitted for a new bowling alley at the Boulevard.

And approval would kick-start a multi-million pound redevelopment to create a ‘food and entertainment quarter’ at the Banbridge.

The application has been made by the Hollywood Bowl Group and, if successful, it would be their second location in Northern Ireland. They currently operate at the Odyssey in Belfast.

Landlord Lotus Property submitted a notice for full planning permission for a 23,000sq ft 21-lane bowling alley earlier this week. This will initiate a project to transform the western part of the scheme, with the ‘food and entertainment quarter’ spanning 60,000sq ft which would expand the size of the complex to approximately 220,000 sq ft.

An artist's impression of how the new bowling alley will look at The Boulevard.

Hollywood Bowl will join existing long-term tenant Omniplex Cinema at The Boulevard in late 2025 based on current project timelines, with planning expected early 2025 and landlord works beginning Summer 2025.

Alastair Coulson, Managing Director at Lotus Property said it was an “exciting moment” in the Boulevard’s history as it triggers a multi-million pound redevelopment to create a ‘Food and Entertainment Quarter’.

“The Boulevard is already a successful destination for families and the arrival of Hollywood Bowl and the tranche of new F&B tenants that we expect to follow will support its transition into a compelling day-to-night option for customers,” he added.

Laurence Keen, Chief Finance Officer, Hollywood Bowl Group said they were “excited” by their intention to open in Banbridge.

“The brand performs extremely well across the UK offering an affordable contemporary entertainment experience for families, and friends to come together for fun games, enjoy food and drink and really make a day of it. We are encouraged by The Boulevard’s strong performance and are looking forward to joining the solid roster of tenant brands on site, welcoming customers keen to make the most of the scheme’s retail and leisure mix.”