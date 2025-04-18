Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A north coast dog rescue charity has applied to build kennels in Coleraine.

Council’s planning portal recently received an application, from Causeway Coast Dog Rescue Ltd (CCDR), for a new kennelling facility focusing on the rescuing and rehoming of dogs, at a site close to Carthall Road in the town.

Plans include include dog kennels, a dog run and training area with grooming/surgery, storage, staff facilities and an office.

A Planning Support Statement said CCDR was established over 20 years ago and is now registered under animal welfare with the NI Charity Commission, but does not currently have any kennels.

“They currently operate a foster care work from home system based in Coleraine, which is why this proposal is so important for the legacy of the charity since they desperately need the kennels,” the statement said.

“The proposal is located in the countryside to the west of Coleraine town. Such locations are commonplace for animal welfare facilities throughout Northern Ireland as they provide a more environmentally friendly location for the care of animals, away from high volumes of traffic, therefore reducing animal stress, providing better air quality and ultimately contributes to animals’ welfare, well-being and recovery.

“Careful consideration has been employed throughout the design process to ensure that the proposal blends with the existing landform to minimise any visual impact and also respect its surroundings.

“As an application submission by a local charity, aimed at the care and welfare of unwanted dogs, this is an application that should be welcomed and commended by all concerned.”