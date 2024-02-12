Plans submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council for Bushtown Hotel
Plans for the Drumcroon Road hotel, which include alterations to create a new bar and retrospective outdoor decking space, were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for approval in January.
An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) highlighted a number of potential issues with the project, including noise and disturbance from persons using the outdoor bar and seating area, increased traffic generation from deliveries to and from the site and by bar patrons’ vehicles, and potential damage to plant life along the boundaries of the site.
Additionally, the site could cause a visual impact from certain viewpoints due to nature and scale of the proposed building and impact on people who live nearby.
However, the EIA stated that any existing trees along the boundaries of the site will be retained, any issues “will be dealt with during the process of the planning application”, and the project would not result in significant environmental problems that “cannot be reasonably mitigated”.
The EIA stated: “This site is located in the countryside and is not in proximity to any densely populated areas.”
“Given the location of the proposed development and existing development area, it is unlikely that the proposal will have a significant environmental effect on the local or wider densely populated areas.”
A spokesperson for the architecture firm in charge of the alterations, OJQ Architecture, said the changes would not generate any additional noise during construction or through live music once it was completed.
The application will be put forward at a later Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council meeting for elected members’ approval.