Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for the Drumcroon Road hotel, which include alterations to create a new bar and retrospective outdoor decking space, were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for approval in January.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) highlighted a number of potential issues with the project, including noise and disturbance from persons using the outdoor bar and seating area, increased traffic generation from deliveries to and from the site and by bar patrons’ vehicles, and potential damage to plant life along the boundaries of the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, the site could cause a visual impact from certain viewpoints due to nature and scale of the proposed building and impact on people who live nearby.

Plans have been submitted to Council for an outdoor bar at the Bushtown House Hotel in Coleraine. Credit Andy Balfour

However, the EIA stated that any existing trees along the boundaries of the site will be retained, any issues “will be dealt with during the process of the planning application”, and the project would not result in significant environmental problems that “cannot be reasonably mitigated”.

The EIA stated: “This site is located in the countryside and is not in proximity to any densely populated areas.”

“Given the location of the proposed development and existing development area, it is unlikely that the proposal will have a significant environmental effect on the local or wider densely populated areas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the architecture firm in charge of the alterations, OJQ Architecture, said the changes would not generate any additional noise during construction or through live music once it was completed.