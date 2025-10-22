Plans to change a Portush Bed & Breakfast into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The application is for Atlantic View, 103 Eglinton Street, Portrush, and seeks a “proposed change of use from Bed and Breakfast to House in Multiple Occupation (HMO)”.

DfI Roads has reported that it has no objection to the plans. Consultation on the proposal is open and will continue until November. The application will then go before the Planning Committee of Council.