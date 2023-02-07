Plans to carry out improvements at Manor Park - Moneymore's 'little gem'

A popular walking route near the centre of Moneymore village may be in line for a facelift.

Mid Ulster DUP Councillor Wesley Brown and MLA Keith Buchanan welcomed proposals to refurbish the park, subject to planning approval.

Cllr Brown has been in contact with the Parks and Recreation Department in Mid Ulster Council regarding park maintenance and improvements.

He said: "The proposed works will involve relaying of footpaths and car park together with low level lights around the path.

Manor Park, Moneymore.

"There will also be new rationalisation of parking spaces together with works to improve the entrance feature.

"Works are also anticipated to be carried out in relation to the pond to control the flow of water etc, and also enhancement of viewing platforms.

"The existing maze is scheduled to be replaced with additional works also being proposed to the bridges and the drainage of the grass area."

He decribed Manor Park as “a little gem” especially for families with young children and those with mobility problems.