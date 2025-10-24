Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council to change a Bushmills retail unit to a one-bedroom apartment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application is for 142a Main Street, Bushmills, and proposes a change of use from a retail unit to a ground floor apartment.

A Design and Access Statement said: “The premises have been vacant for over five years and are no longer commercially viable as a retail unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposed conversion involves internal alterations only, with no changes to the external fabric of the building."

The proposal relates to 142a Main Street, Bushmills.

The Statement also added: “This proposal represents an appropriate and sustainable reuse of a long-term vacant retail unit. It will contribute to housing supply in Bushmills, support town centre vitality, and preserve the existing character of Main Street.”

Consultation on the proposal runs until October 29.