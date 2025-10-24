Plans to change Bushmills retail unit to one-bedroom apartment submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council
The application is for 142a Main Street, Bushmills, and proposes a change of use from a retail unit to a ground floor apartment.
A Design and Access Statement said: “The premises have been vacant for over five years and are no longer commercially viable as a retail unit.
"The proposed conversion involves internal alterations only, with no changes to the external fabric of the building."
The Statement also added: “This proposal represents an appropriate and sustainable reuse of a long-term vacant retail unit. It will contribute to housing supply in Bushmills, support town centre vitality, and preserve the existing character of Main Street.”
Consultation on the proposal runs until October 29.