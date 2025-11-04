Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council to change a Portstewart house into a HMO (House in Multiple Occupation).

The application is for 12 Millstone Park, Portstewart, and proposes to change the existing garage into a ground floor bedroom and convert the dwelling to a house of multiple occupation (HMO). The unit will have six bedrooms.

A Planning Statement said: “Millstone Park comprises 28 No. properties, including 2 No. approved HMO’s. The provision of an additional HMO will not change the character of the area, which will remain overwhelmingly of units in single occupancy.

"The proposal is a high-quality conversion with good standing living and amenity space for the occupiers.”