Plans to change Portstewart dwelling to House in Multiple Occupation (HMO)
The application is for 12 Millstone Park, Portstewart, and proposes to change the existing garage into a ground floor bedroom and convert the dwelling to a house of multiple occupation (HMO). The unit will have six bedrooms.
A Planning Statement said: “Millstone Park comprises 28 No. properties, including 2 No. approved HMO’s. The provision of an additional HMO will not change the character of the area, which will remain overwhelmingly of units in single occupancy.
"The proposal is a high-quality conversion with good standing living and amenity space for the occupiers.”