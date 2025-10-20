Plans to convert Ballycastle mill, stables and cow sheds into tourist accommodation approved

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:01 BST
Plans to convert a Ballycastle mill, stables and cow sheds into tourism accommodation have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The application is for the mill adjacent to 12 Maghery Road, Ballycastle.

A Design and Access statement said that the brief for the site was “to provide a use for the mill building and secure the upkeep and also to use

it to create a income stream from tourist accommodation".

An image of how the mill would look.placeholder image
An image of how the mill would look.

“Our proposal has been designed to look to the future as we want to retain the quality of the rural setting but then bring it into the modern age with good levels of insulation and laid out to take advantage of the sites orientation and aspects.”

