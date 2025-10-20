Plans to convert Ballycastle mill, stables and cow sheds into tourist accommodation approved
The application is for the mill adjacent to 12 Maghery Road, Ballycastle.
A Design and Access statement said that the brief for the site was “to provide a use for the mill building and secure the upkeep and also to use
it to create a income stream from tourist accommodation".
“Our proposal has been designed to look to the future as we want to retain the quality of the rural setting but then bring it into the modern age with good levels of insulation and laid out to take advantage of the sites orientation and aspects.”