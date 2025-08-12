Plans to convert Macosquin barns to four ‘high-quality rural homes’ have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently submitted planning application seeks permission for the renovation, conversion and extension of a group of agricultural outbuildings located on lands opposite 11 Macleary Road.

Plans also include garage, parking and private amenity space.

In an accompanying Design Statement, agents Bell Architects said the development will give the buildings a “viable new function while preserving and enhancing their distinctive character and contribution to the local rural landscape".

“The site comprises a cluster of traditional rural buildings, informally arranged in a roadside clachan-type grouping, constructed in local black basalt stone and brick.

“These structures are typical of the region’s historic agricultural built environment and have visual, architectural, and cultural value. While no buildings on site are listed, they are considered of local heritage significance.

“The proposed intervention seeks to retain the agricultural character and form of the buildings, while subtly inserting modern interventions that allow them to function as high-quality rural homes.

“The conversion and extension of these buildings will secure their long-term conservation, prevent dereliction, and enhance the rural landscape while contributing to rural housing provision.”