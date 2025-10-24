Plans to demolish two buildings in Portrush’s Atlantic Avenue and replace them with an apartment building have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The proposal is for 9-11 Atlantic Avenue and seeks planning permission for the “demolition of existing buildings and construction of a four storey building to provide four no. apartments and associated amenity areas”.

Consultation is still open on the application and the plans will come before Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Planning Committee for a decision.