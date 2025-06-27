Plans to expand the Park and Ride facility at Bellarena train station have been welcomed by an East Londonderry MLA.

The expansion project, which recently secured funding from the Department for Infrastructure, is currently in the design and planning stage. A planning application is expected to be submitted later this financial year, with delivery anticipated in 2027/28, subject to approvals and additional funding.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden described it as a “positive step” toward better rural transport infrastructure for the Limavady and Magilligan areas.

“This is an important and long-awaited development,” Ms Sugden said. “Bellarena has become a key access point to the Derry-Belfast rail line for people in Limavady, Magilligan and surrounding areas, but many have told me the current facilities don’t meet demand. Expanding the Park and Ride will help address this and give more people the confidence to use the train regularly.”

Bellarena train station. Google Maps

While a small Park and Ride already exists at Bellarena, constituents have long raised concerns about its limited capacity and poor accessibility, particularly for disabled passengers.

“I’ve heard from people who regularly struggle to find a space, particularly during peak times, some constituents have had to change their travel plans because parking wasn’t available. There are also real issues with the location of the disabled parking, which is some distance from the platforms and not fully accessible.

“Increasing parking capacity and improving accessibility at Bellarena will encourage more people to use the train and help connect our rural communities to education, work and services. That’s vital if we want public transport to be a real and reliable alternative to the car.”