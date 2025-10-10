Plans to extend a Portrush holiday park have been lodged with Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The proposed plan is for an extension to Skerries Caravan Park, 126 Dunluce Road, including new holiday home pitches with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

An in-person drop-in event will be held at Portrush Town Hall on Tuesday, November 4, to allow interested parties to view display boards for the proposal and provide feedback via printed comment cards.

Members of the consultation team will attend the event to answer any questions that local residents and stakeholders may have, and to collect feedback on the proposal.